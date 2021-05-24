Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $59,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

