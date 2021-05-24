Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC increased its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

