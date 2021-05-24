Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 434 SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

HAIL opened at $59.11 on Monday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

