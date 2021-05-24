Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 359.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 106,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.