Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 71,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

