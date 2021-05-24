Applied Materials, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

AMAT opened at $128.66 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,199 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

