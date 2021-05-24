Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $128.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

