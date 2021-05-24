Applied Materials, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. ICAP lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

AMAT opened at $128.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

