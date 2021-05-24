Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.48 and a one year high of $181.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.