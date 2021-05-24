Appleton Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,642 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. CVS Health comprises about 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $90.26. 89,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

