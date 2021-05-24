Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.0% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.