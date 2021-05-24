AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

Shares of APPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.44. 50,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,166. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.49.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $3,768,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

