Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.
