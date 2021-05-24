Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Appen has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Get Appen alerts:

About Appen

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.