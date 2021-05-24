APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.66.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.93. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

