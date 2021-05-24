Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $23.19. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

