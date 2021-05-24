Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $23.19. 5,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.