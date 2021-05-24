Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.95. 3,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 165,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm has a market cap of $794.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $95,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $199,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Annexon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Annexon by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Annexon by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Annexon by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

