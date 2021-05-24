Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $381.90

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $381.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $329.90. 260,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,291. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.28. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $202.01 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

