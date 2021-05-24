Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) PT at $16.14

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,962. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

