Analysts Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Target Price at €69.64

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.64 ($81.93).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

