Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Target Price at $142.89

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

DRI stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,401. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -75.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

