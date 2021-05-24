Analysts Set ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target at $605.80

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $605.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded up $19.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $658.95. The stock had a trading volume of 792,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,670. ASML has a one year low of $311.11 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.51. The company has a market capitalization of $276.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

