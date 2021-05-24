Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $5.70

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after acquiring an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 642.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 459,641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 299,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 16,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

