Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scientific Games (SGMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS):

5/17/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Scientific Games had its price target raised by analysts at Union Gaming Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $64.85 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

