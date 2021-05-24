Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Federal Signal (FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Federal Signal had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Federal Signal had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Federal Signal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Federal Signal was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

FSS opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Federal Signal by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 123,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

