Analysts Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will announce $43.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.64 million and the lowest is $42.82 million. Transcat posted sales of $38.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $184.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.61 million to $189.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. 65,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,041. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $424.50 million, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 436.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after buying an additional 508,379 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 84,392 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

