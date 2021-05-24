Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.91 Million

Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $530.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $536.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after buying an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $167.56. 2,527,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,554. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.21.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

