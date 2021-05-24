Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will announce $174.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.70 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $106.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $669.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.70 million to $683.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $702.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $726.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 356,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.