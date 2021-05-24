Analysts Anticipate Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). Mustang Bio reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

MBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of MBIO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $278.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.73. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 560.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

