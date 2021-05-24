Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.70. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. 1,539,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

