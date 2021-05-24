Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Announce -$3.28 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($2.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.72) to ($11.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($8.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.11) to ($6.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.39) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

NYSE BHVN traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,166. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.