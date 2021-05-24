AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 8,438 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,162,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,242. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $122.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.84.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

