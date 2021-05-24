AMJ Financial Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $1,507,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $23.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $638.01. 27,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,673. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $258.21 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

