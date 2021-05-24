AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 263,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $98,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 697 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $411.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $388.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.62%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.