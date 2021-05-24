AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,016 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.43. 38,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

