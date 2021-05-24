AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys 7,661 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.37. 11,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,329. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $116.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

