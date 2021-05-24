Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.82

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 2577002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

