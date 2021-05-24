Amica Retiree Medical Trust Sells 4,855 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 220,946 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 454,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,125 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,523 shares of company stock valued at $154,218. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.19. 5,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 349.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

