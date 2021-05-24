Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPT stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.60. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

