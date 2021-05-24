Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $2.53 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,766. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

