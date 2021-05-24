Amica Retiree Medical Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after buying an additional 928,254 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPG traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.61. 30,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,427. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

