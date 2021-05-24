Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosts Stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

CATC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

