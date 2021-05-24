Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 52,996 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,127,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 137,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,351. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.50. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

