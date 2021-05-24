Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires 406 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.84. 145,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,683. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

