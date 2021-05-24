Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 2,616 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 199.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $69.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

