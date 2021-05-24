Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $2.32 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $140.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

