Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

TXN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.01. 3,682,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,861,288. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $112.32 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.