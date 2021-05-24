Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT Lowered to $2.10 at Roth Capital

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $3.60 to $2.10 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USAS. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 930,839 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,448,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 899,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

