American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Has $270.32 Million Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 16,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $131.22 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $139.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.92.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

