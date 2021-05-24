American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.37% of American Equity Investment Life worth $71,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,322. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,360. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

