Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.11 on Monday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

